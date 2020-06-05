Admitting that Virat Kohli would be the best one-day player of all time, Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch said it is difficult to play against the India skipper.

“By the time Virat Kohli finishes his career, he will be the best one-day player of all time, if he is not already. Playing against him is difficult but at times it is also beautiful to watch. It is like playing against anyone who is best of the best, regardless of whether it is Virat or Rohit or Kane Williamson or David Warner,” Finch told in an interview with Sports Tak.

In chases in ODIs, Kohli’s records are phenomenal. He has already amassed 5388 runs at an average of 96.21 across 86 innings in the matches where he has helped India reach the target.

In run-chases, many have picked Kohli over legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 5490 runs at an average of 55.45 across 124 innings in successful ODI run chases before calling time on his international career in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s overall records, especially in the white-ball formats, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.