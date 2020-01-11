Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch is looking forward to playing cricket until the 2023 World Cup. However, he stated that he would only look to fulfill his dream if his form and fitness levels allow him to take part in the world cup three years later.

For the record, by the time the 2023 World Cup arrives, Finch would have turned 37.

“I’d love to be, no doubt. At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it’s ever been. That’s (playing 2023 World Cup) a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won’t be any less than it is,” Finch was quoted as saying by PTI via ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

“I know it’s a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that’s 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track,” he added.

Finch, who has put on the Australian jersey in 119 ODIs, 58T20Is and 5 Test matches for Australia, is optimistic about making a comeback to the longest format of the match.

“It might be more of a dream now than a reality,” Finch said.

“I still have ambitions of trying to work my way back in there (Tests), but the tough part is trying to get enough four-day cricket to push your case. I missed one game with the Vics (Victoris) through injury, one game was called off, missed one with the T20 series.

“Some of the young kids coming through, they’re so bloody good. I’d love to play. I suppose the next tour of Bangladesh, that’s probably, who knows, that would be up in the air. It’s still my No. 1 goal to try and get back into the Test side,” he added.

The 33-year-old also admitted that he might not retire from Test match cricket in a bid to prolong his limited-overs career. However, any communication from the selectors suggesting that he would not be considered for Test match cricket could force him to take a decision like that.

“If it got to the point where I had some good chats with the selectors and they couldn’t see me playing Test cricket again, that’s something you have to consider,” he said.

“Number one is to give yourself the best chance to be playing a format that you’re playing, one-dayers and T20s.

“A little bit of that is respect to the younger players coming through. I don’t want to be that guy who is holding up young guys if I’m not going to play Test cricket,” Finch concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)