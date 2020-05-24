Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has stated that all players would indeed be missing playing in front of packed stadiums once cricket resumes in the post COVID-19 world for some time. Dhawan was interacting with Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews during which he was asked to give his opinion on playing behind closed doors.

“Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now,” Dhawan told Mathews.

“Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling,” he added.

The 13th edition of the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) was scheduled to commence on 29 March but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhawan is all set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise this season, in case the tournament finds a window in the calendar year.