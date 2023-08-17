The Indian cricket team announced its 15-man squad for the tri-T20I series against Ireland recently. The team was announced, while the Hardik Pandya-led India was playing its five-match T20I series with West Indies, which ultimately turned into a loss of 3-2 against the Caribbean in the away series. The result didn’t affect the team much as the team has been in its experimental stage, trying to sort out its batting order and to find some new talents for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, which will be played again in the Indian home soil after a gap of three World Cup tenures.

Thus when the team for the Ireland series was announced, it was more like a bunch of young, recovered and capable players who had been practising in the Indian cricket nets for a long time now and were urging to grab an international opportunity eagerly which the team management handed to them.

The three-match T20I series will start on the 18th of August at the Village Park in Dublin and thus will be followed by the second and the third T20I matches which will scheduled at the same venue on the 20th and 23rd of the month. Let’s look at the top three Indian players which may be the audience puller of the series.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling talisman of Indian cricket who has been missing on the field for over the past year for India due to a back injury, is all set to pull up his socks and wear the Indian jersey once again. The player is now fully recovered after the back surgery which happened in New Zealand, six months back. The player will be the main sight of attention in this series as he will be making his comeback into the team as the captain of the squad. BCCI and the Indian management will keep a close eye on the player, looking at his fitness and bowling capabilities as the player’s performance will impact the World Cup ODI list directly or indirectly.

2. Tilak Varma

The Mumbai Indian batsman who has been showing a fabulous performance under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the IPL for the past two years has also shown an amazing performance during the recent T20I series against West Indies. The 20-year-old, Tilak Varma when debuted in the national colours, scored some constructive runs like 39, 51 and 49 runs against the West Indies which has given the nation another option in number four and five of the batting order. His batting will be interesting to watch against Ireland as he can be a potential option for the upcoming Asia Cup.

3. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has become a heavy term after this year’s IPL. The Kolkata Knight Rider’s middle order batsman attracted the entire nation and BCCI after his astonishing consecutive five-in-a-row sixes in the final over drama against Gujarat Titans. Every cricket lover will cheer his heart out for the player because of the expectation the batsman has placed. The player has a total count of 474 runs this IPL season of 2023 carrying an average of 59.25.