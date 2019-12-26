Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona in the last summer, has called his superstar club-mate Lionel Messi as someone “we may never see again’. He expressed his admiration for Messi and said that it’s a great experience to play alongside him.

“We are talking about a player we may never see again, or like there is only every 40 years. We must take advantage of it, whether we are his team-mates, fans in the stands or his coaches,” Griezmann was quoted as saying on the official website of UEFA.

The French World Cup-winner added, “What he can do with the ball is incredible and it’s a sight to see him play and play alongside him.”

During his initial days with the Catalan giants, various reports had emerged that suggested Griezmann was having a tough time to develop a friendly relationship with Messi as many said the latter wanted Neymar to return to Barcelona instead of Griezmann.

However, the recent on-field performances and the co-ordination between Messi and Griezmann and with the Frenchman praising Argentine, there seems no existence of any difficulties between the two.

Earlier, Messi had also quashed all the allegations and said that that the reports which stated he wanted Neymar in place of Griezmann were “lie”.

Obviously it is a lie that I did not want Griezmann. Last year I said he was one of the best and the best is always welcome. I also wanted Neymar to come for the same reason because he is different – one of the best, and to have him here would have been important for our goals,” Messi was quoted as saying to Spanish media outlet RAC1.