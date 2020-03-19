Amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday asked fans to draw inspiration from Test cricket on how to fight against the pandemic.

The highest international run scorer urged fans to keep their patience, respect the disease and take precautionary measures against it like a batsman does on a tough wicket in Test match, citing “defence comes the best form of attack”.

“While the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for all of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

“Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience. When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defence comes the best form of attack.

“Patience is what we require now if we have to defend well. In my entire life as a professional cricketer and beyond, I never thought I would see anything like this. Cricket in India and globally has come to a complete standstill,” the Master Blaster added.

Tendulkar also reiterated that like cricket, which at the end of the day is a team sport, the fight against the COVID-19 should also be treated in a similar manner and appealed to everyone to consider others’ well being as well.

“Everything else can wait. We need to not just look after ourselves but be responsible and considerate towards those around us too. Some of us may have higher immunity, but by not taking necessary precautions, we may end up being the vector and transmitting the virus to older people or those whose bodies may not have the resistance to the virus,” the 46-year-old said.

Earlier this week, Tendulkar had joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) #SafeHandsChallenge to spread awareness among the people about the COVID-19 which has already killed over 8,900 people and infected more than 2,19,000 people.