PKL Season 12: Record-breaking Shadloui shines at Player Auction; bags over INR 2 crore bid

Mohammadreza Shadloui created history at the outset after Season 11’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) was snapped up for INR 2.23 crore in the very first bid of the evening by Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction on Saturday. The two-time PKL champion is the first player to go for more than INR 2 crore three times in PKL history.

Another top player to cross the INR 2-crore mark was Devank Dalal, who was the Best Raider in PKL 11. Having led the line for the Patna Pirates as they reached the final in the previous campaign, Devank was eventually signed by Bengal Warriorz for INR 2.205 crore, making him the fifth-most expensive player in the PKL Player Auction.

A highlight of the PKL 12 Player Auction is the new Final Bid Match (FBM) rule that allows teams to buy back their released players by matching the final auction bid price, for either one or two seasons. This FBM rule was used by Dabang Delhi K.C. to bring their star raider Ashu Malik back to the team for INR 1.90 crore for the next two seasons.

The other top bids from Category A included Arjun Deshwal, who was signed by Tamil Thalaivas for INR 1.405 crore, and Yogesh Dahiya, who will ply his trade for Bengaluru Bulls after being signed for INR 1.125 crore.

“The PKL 12 Player Auction for Category A shows how performance plays a key role, with Shadloui and Devank being rewarded with exceptional bids of over INR 2 crore. We also saw five crorepatis in this category, and the new two-season FBM rule is making an impact after being used by Patna Pirates and then Dabang Delhi K.C. This sets the stage for the rest of the Categories as the franchises build their squads for another season of exciting kabaddi action,” said Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports & League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League.

All the buys from PKL 12 Player Auction Category A:

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh – INR 2.23 Crore – Gujarat Giants (fourth most expensive ever)

Fazel Atrachali – INR 30 Lakh – Dabang Delhi K.C.

Pawan Sehrawat – INR 59.5 Lakh – Tamil Thalaivas

Bharat Hooda – INR 81 Lakh – Telugu Titans

Vijay Malik – INR 51.5 Lakh – Telugu Titans via one-season FBM

Shubham Shinde – INR 80 Lakh – Telugu Titans

Ankush – INR 30 Lakh – Bengaluru Bulls

Deepak Rajender Singh — INR 86 Lakh – Patna Pirates via two-season FBM

Yogesh Dahiya – INR 1.125 Crore – Bengaluru Bulls

Ashu Malik – INR 1.90 Crore – Dabang Delhi K.C. via two-season FBM

Arjun Deshwal – INR 1.405 Crore – Tamil Thalaivas

Devank Dalal – INR 2.205 Crore – Bengal Warriorz (Fifth most expensive player).