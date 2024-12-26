PKL 11: Playoffs kick off with Yoddhas v Panthers, Pirates v U Mumba for semis spots

After a hectic four weeks of action, Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has reached the business end with the Playoffs week all set to commence at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here on Thursday

Starting from Hyderabad, the caravan had moved to Noida and reached Pune for the final week with six teams ready to battle it out for the honours.

In the fray for the top prize are Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas, both of whom have never won the title, and along with them are three-time champions Patna Pirates, Season 8 winners Dabang Delhi K.C., Season 1 & 9 title holders Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Season 2 champions U Mumba, who sealed qualification for the playoffs with the last game of the league stage.

The playoff race going to the last match of the league stage is a testament to how competitive this season has been, setting the stage for an exciting final week for season 11.

Haryana Steelers topped the standings with 84 points from 22 matches followed by Dabang Delhi K.C. (81 off 22), UP Yoddhas (79 off 22), Patna Pirates (77 off 22), U Mumba (71 off 22) and Jaipur Pink Panthers, who sneaked in with 70 points off 22 matches edging out Telugu Titans, who ended in the seventh position with 66 points from 22 matches.

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi have directly qualified for the semifinals leaving the remaining four teams to fight for the remaining two two spots in the last-four stage via Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 to be played on Thursday.

Eliminator 1 will see the third-placed UP Yoddhas take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who were sixth on the points table in the league stage. Both sides have only one thing in mind, which is progressing to the semifinal, and will go all out for the win.

The two sides have shared the honours when they met twice in the league, the Pink Panthers winning 33-30 in the first clash of the season at the GMCB Indoor Stadium at Gachibowli in Hyderabad and the Yoddhas exacting revenge with a 33-29 win in Noida Indoor Stadium in their home state.

Later on Thursday, in Eliminator 2, the most decorated team in PKL history, Patna Pirates, will take on the U Mumba side, in what is a battle of the young raiders. Both sides have had a fantastic run of form during the league stage and will be keen to make a splash in the final week of 2024 as well.

U Mumba lead their head-to-head series in Season 11, having emerged 42-40 winners in Hyderabad and 43-37 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The onus is now on Patna Pirates to reverse the trend in the Playoffs.