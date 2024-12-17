PKL 11: Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan in thriller, inch closer to playoffs berth

Defending champions Puneri Paltan and the Patna Pirates played out an absolute thriller, winning 37-32 in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League in the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday. The Patna Pirates rode on Devank, who got 11 points, Ayan adding nine, and Shubham Shinde registering a High-5. For the Puneri Paltan, who put in a superb fight on the day, Abinesh Nadarajan scored seven points and Aman registered a High-5 too.

The two sides started with two tackle points each in the early exchanges, which meant Patna Pirates’ raiders Devank and Ayan were having a tough start to the game. Pankaj Mohite scored the first raid point of the game in the fifth minute, which gave the Puneri Paltan a slender.

Advertisement

Abinesh Nadarajan, Aman, and Sanket were holding fort in defence for the Puneri Paltan, as they made life very difficult for the Patna Pirates’ raiders. Midway through the first half though, both sides were on level terms, with the Patna Pirates starting to make their presence felt.

Advertisement

Ayan was leading the charge for the Patna Pirates, but the Puneri Paltan’s Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite were ensuring that the opposition would stay within touching distance.

With about five minutes to go, Abinesh Nadarajan then put in a Super Tackle on Devank and the defending champions once again got their noses out in front. The first half ended with the Puneri Paltan leading 16-13.

The Patna Pirates started off the second half with an All Out on the Puneri Paltan. And right after Devank wiped out the deficit, and both sides were back on level terms. The three-time champions had started the second half quite strongly and Devank was looking menacing.

Close to the half-hour mark, Aman registered his High-5 for the Puneri Paltan, but Devank then landed an All Out as the Patna Pirates picked up a five-point lead.

In the final phase of play, the Puneri Paltan tried their best to mount a comeback but the Patna Pirates were just about keeping them at bay. With five minutes to go, the deficit was down to 3 points. Eventually, the Patna Pirates managed to close the door on the comeback and clinched the contest in the final couple of minutes.