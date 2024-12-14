PKL Season 11: Spirited Tamil Thalaivas register crucial 48-32 win over Pirates

The Tamil Thalaivas put in a spirited performance but Patna Pirates’ raiders Devank and Ayan propelled the three-time champions to an important win in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Friday. The Patna Pirates won 42-38 with Devank getting 12 points, and Ayan adding 13 to the cause. Shubham Shinde also registered a High 5. For the Tamil Thalaivas, who are on the verge of being knocked out of the playoffs race, Moein Shafaghi scored 11 points and Sachin bagged 8.

Devank started things off for the Patna Pirates, and along with Ayan, helped their team race into a 3-point lead within the first few minutes. The Patna Pirates were dominating the early exchanges, and the Tamil Thalaivas were under pressure. Ayan and Devank were doing the heavy lifting for the Patna Pirates, but a combined defensive effort helped reduce the deficit.

Devank was scoring raids in a hurry, and midway through the first half, the Patna Pirates inflicted an All Out which extended the lead to seven points. Moein Shafaghi and the defensive unit though were looking to mount a comeback. Sachin was chipping in with a few crucial raids as well. At the half-time break, the Patna Pirates led 20-15.

Early in the second half, Nitesh Kumar’s quick raid accounted for Ayan and the Tamil Thalaivas were threatening to turn the game on its head. But Deepak’s three-point raid kept the Patna Pirates in the box seat. That brought Devank back on the mat and he landed a three-point raid as well, in the process completed his 14th Super 10, and gave his side a 10-point lead.

Sachin though had picked up the baton from his defence and was leading the fightback for the Tamil Thalaivas. At the half-hour mark, with the deficit at 4 points, the Tamil Thalaivas were in the ascendency and had successfully kept the Patna Pirates’ star raiders Devank and Ayan at bay. For a bit, it was left to Ayan to counterattack for the Patna Pirates, and in the process, he too completed his Super 10. The Tamil Thalaivas landed an All Out moments later, with Amir Hossein and Sahil Gulia holding fort in the defence.

Moein Shafaghi too registered his Super 10, but the Patna Pirates continued to hold the lead. With just over 4 minutes in the game, it was a 5-point lead. Eventually, the Patna Pirates held on and walked off with the win.