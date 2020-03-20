Condoling the death of legendary footballer PK Banerjee, India striker Sunil Chhetri said that the achievements of the player would forever have a place in the history of India football.

Notably, former India captain Banerjee, who had won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games, breathed his last at 83 in Kolkata on Friday after losing an elongated battle against chest infection. He was admitted to the hospital on February 6 due to severe chest infection and his condition deteriorated since then.

“He (PK Banerjee) was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace,” said Chhetri on Twitter.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity,” he added.

Banerjee had led the national team in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Apart from this, he had represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played an important role in India’s 4-2 victory over Australia in the quarter-finals.

After hanging his boots up, Banerjee worked as a manager for both the Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, before coaching the national team. He remained the national coach till 1986.

His contribution to Indian football was also recognised by FIFA. The international governing body awarded him Centennial Order of Merit in 2004. Banerjee has also won International Fair Play Award from the Olympic Committee, an achievement that no other Indian footballer has earned.