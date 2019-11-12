Hours before Arsenal lost to Leicester City on matchday 12 of the English Premier League 2019-20, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly crashed his Lamborghini worth £270,000 (approximately Rs 2.48 crores) on his way back to home after training.

The Gunners went down 0-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and the car-crashing incident took place the earlier day. The 30-year-old was believed to have slammed his Lamborghini Aventador into a Mercedes M25 in the Hertfordshire county of southern England.

Though no one was reported to be hurt, the Gabon international was pictured with his crashed super car by fellow travellers. Some of the pictures are even doing the rounds on social media platforms.

“It was rush-hour so cars were not going fast and travelling around them,” a passerby was quoted as saying by English daily The Sun.

The Arsenal footballer’s love and fandom for supercars is a well-known fact. Apart from the Aventador, Aubameyang also owns a £1million Ferrari. Besides his garage is also the parking spot for his Range Rover Sport Mansor, Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart and an Aston Martin D89 Volante 2.

Though the player has not had a great season on the pitch, he was recently in the news when reports emerged that he has been made the captain of Arsenal for the remaining of the season replacing Granit Xhaka. However, the footballer has rubbished the reports.

Xhaka was stripped of his role after his open confrontation with the Arsenal supporters at the Emirates. The 27-year-old was booed away when he was substituted in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Swiss footballer reached a boiling point and was seen shouting abusive words to the fans. Following the incident, the club management has distanced itself with the player and manager Unai Emery even went on to say that he might not play a game for the Gunners again suggesting a winter exit for him.