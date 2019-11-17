In a recent media interaction, Barcelona star Gerard Pique has credited his stint with Premier League giants Manchester United for his successful career as a footballer. The centre-back had moved to Manchester United as a 17-year-old sensation before joining Barcelona four years later.

Pique donned Manchester United colours 23 times during his stint with them. He admitted that he could not play as much as he would have wanted under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United but he learned a lot during his stint and became the player that he is today because of his time at Manchester United.

He was part of the Manchester United squad that went on to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the League Cup.

“When I left my friends there to spend four years at Manchester United it was tough. At the same time that was a great experience for me. I grew up a lot there. I am who I am because of the period I had at Manchester United, even though I didn’t play as much as I wanted to,” Pique told the Observer as quoted by Manchester United.

“But in my position, there were two centre-backs who were among the top three in the world at the time [Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic]. But being at home, and having the career I have had at home, has been a great pleasure and I am very proud of it.”

The 32-year-old star also shed light upon how he wanted to finish his career as a footballer.

“Right now my thoughts are that every year has to be my last year. I want to dedicate as much as I can to football. I want to end my career in the best way possible. I don’t know if it will be one more year, two more years, five more years. But I am happy at Barcelona,” he said.