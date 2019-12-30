Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was all in praise for his players and the staff and credited them as he became the fastest manager in Premier League history to register 100 wins.

The two-time defending champions City bounced back from a shocking defeat at Wolves by registering a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium. Although City managed to win eventually, they were made to toil for the win and only second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne ensured that they clinch the three points.

The win implied that Guardiola reached 100 wins in 134 matches in charge beating Jose Mourinho by eight matches and Jurgen Klopp by 25.

“This achievement is a compliment for the club, the staff,” Guardiola told reporters.

“One hundred victories in 134 games, only 34 where we (didn’t win), it is an incredible achievement for this organisation, for all the staff and the people who did it.

“I’m alongside prestigious managers and clubs, and City is there and in front of them and that means what we have done in three seasons is incredible.

“Especially in the Premier League where you have to be consistent, we are all delighted with this achievement.”

“Today I realised – I already knew it but when you experience it yourself it’s better – why Sheffield (United) are in the position they are in and didn’t lose one game away,” the Spanish tactician added.

“It was an incredibly tough game because we played after less than 48 hours one of the most physical teams in the Premier League and we won it so a big compliment for the team again,” he concluded.