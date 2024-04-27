Pedro Rocha named Spanish Football Federation president

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday named Pedro Rocha as its new president and the successor to Luis Rubiales. The RFEF said Rocha had “received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that directs Spanish football.”

The former vice-president replaces Rubiales, who had to step down in the wake of the turmoil caused by his unsolicited kiss of Spain forward, Jenni Hermoso in the celebrations following Spain’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia in August 2023. Rocha’s appointment came after he was the only candidate for the elections to the RFEF presidency, and the organization explained his appointment was “based on the calendar that was established for this procedure”, reports Xinhua.

However, Rocha’s long-term future as the head of Spanish football could be brief, given that he is currently also under an ongoing corruption investigation into the RFEF known as ‘Operation Brody.’

Advertisement

Rocha, Rubiales and several other former RFEF members all face charges of corruption, disloyal management and money laundering related to the decision to play the Spanish Sueprcup in Saudi Arabia, as well as irregularities in the redevelopment of the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, which is the venue for the Spanish Copa del Rey final and important international games.

On Thursday, the Spanish government announced it had formed a committee led by “independent persons of recognised prestige” to oversee the actions of the RFEF, saying the move was “in response to the crisis in the organisation and defence of the general interest of Spain.”

The government explained it has decided to allow a “period of regeneration” in the RFEF, although this move had led FIFA and UEFA to announce they would monitor the situation, given that FIFA rules mean football associations have to be able to act without third party influence.