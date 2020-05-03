In a recent development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that it will be supporting first-class cricketers and other stakeholders of the game who have been facing hardships amid the coronavirus crisis.

The virus has brought the entire world to a halt and the sporting arena is no different. Almost all sporting action worldwide has been suspended and consequently many first-class cricketers are facing problems.

The Pakistani Board will also be extending their help to match officials, scorers and ground staff.

“The PCB feels it has a duty of care towards its stakeholders and, as such, it is imperative that we stand by our people during the lockdown period and support them in the lead up to Eid Al-Fitr. It was the right time to support cricketers, match officials, scorers, and ground staff in this hour of need,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in an official statement.

“It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities. While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees, and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work,” he added.

The support would be extended with the help of funds set aside from the current fiscal year.

The selected first-class cricketers will receive PKR 25,000. The match officials are all set to PKR 15,000, while the scorers and grounds staff will be given PKR 10,000.

Earlier, the PCB had contributed as much as PKR 10 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 pandemic Relief Fund.