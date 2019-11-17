Manchester United star Paul Pogba took to his social media account to post videos in which he was seen undergoing various fitness tests. The videos suggest that Pogba might make a comeback for Manchester United very soon as he seems to be recovering quickly from his injury.

According to a report carried by Manchester Evening News, Pogba is currently in the United States of America where is undergoing a fitness camp as part of the treatment from a recurring ankle injury that has been troubling him for a long time now.

Earlier in October, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had himself declared that he expects the 26-year-old midfielder to return to the club in early December.

“He (Pogba) said it himself,” the Norwegian tactician had said at a press conference ahead of the International break.

“It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully, he’ll be back.”

Pogba posted these videos on his Instagram stories. In the videos, he can be spotted using an exercise bike and indulging in various balancing acts.

A member of the 2018 FIFA World Cup France team can also be seen stating that he expects to recover quickly over the course of the International break and hopes to be back in the United colours soon.