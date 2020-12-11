Speedster Pat Cummins is looking hoping for a typical Australian summer with pace and bounce in the four-match Tets series against India to drop behind their failure in achieving so during the 2018-19 series against Virat Kohli’s team.

“First of all (I like to see) a fair balance between bat and ball. I don’t think a Test match, where a team can go on and bat and get 600 runs, is good viewing for anyone. So hopefully it is a fair contest. Obviously here in Australia we want some kind of our own conditions that reflect Australia. I think the best Test matches here are when there is pace and bounce in the wickets. Adelaide Oval here has been a really good wicket every time I have played. That is what I will be asking for. Yeah, bit of pace and bounce, hopefully a bit of spin for (Nathon)Lyon too,” said Cummins on Friday on being asked during a media interaction if he would want more pace and bounce in Sydney and Melbourne than the Australian bowlers got when India were last here.

Australia will be looking to get the early wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored big during the 2018-19 tour. Pujara, however, found the going tough in the first warm-up game despite a gritty fifty in first innings.

He was undone at leg gully after a string of short deliveries had made him uncomfortable. In the second innings, he was bowled by an outswinging delivery in the second innings by Michael Neser.

“Saw the highlights. Spoke to Neser not (about) that particular ball (that dismissed Pujara) but just in general any thoughts on what he got out of the game and how he was going. Looks like he bowled really well and obviously Painey (Paine), right behind him, has a good eye over all of it. There are a few things we picked up and little areas, more reminders not having played Test cricket against them for a couple of years. It was good to chat with him. It was a ripping ball. If he gets to bowl it this summer I will be very happy,” said Cummins from Adelaide.

The 27-year-old said that they have not made any specific plans as of now against Pujara but added that they would be better prepared this time.

“We haven’t really spoken yet (about plans against Pujara). We only got into the camp a couple of days ago so I am sure we will sit down and have a couple of meetings…The bowlers we are talking to each other and come out with some plans but like always it is really important I concentrate on what I do as a bowler and same for the other guys. Of course you might tweak your plan slightly for a certain batter but hopefully couple of years on we all are better-equipped as bowlers and see what happens,” Cummins added.

India’s tour of Australia kicked off with the ODI series from November 27. It was be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4.

The Virat Kohli-led team will now begin their title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).