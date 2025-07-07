Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid march into semi-finals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid won their respective games in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup and cruised to the semi-finals of the competition.

PSG outclassed the German champions Bayern Munich 2-0, whereas Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the game on Saturday.

For Paris Saint-Germain, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals for their side in the 78th and in the stoppage time (90+6) minutes, respectively.

During this game, two PSG players got a red card. In the 82nd minute, Willian Pacho was shown the red card and the other one was given to Lucas Hernandez during the stoppage time (90+2).

In the other quarterfinal clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, a total of five goals were scored, three by Madrid and two by Dortmund.

The three goal scorers for Los Blancos were Gonzalo Garcia \who scored goals in the 10th & 20th minute of the game. The third goal for the Whites was scored by Kylian Mbappe in the stoppage time (90+4).

For Dortmund, both goals were scored in the stoppage time. Maximilian Beier scored the goal in 90+2 minutes, and striker Serhou scored the goal in the 90+8 minutes through a penalty.

Madrid received one red card in this game, which came during the stoppage time (90+6). The player who got the red card was Dean Huijsen.

The first semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup will be played between Fluminense and Chelsea on July 9, and the other semi-final of the tournament will be played between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid on July 10. Both games will be played at 12:30 am IST.