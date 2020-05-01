France’s Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain have dedicated their 9th championship title to the healthcare workers and everyday heroes.

Notably, Thomas Tuchel’s men were on Thursday declared as champions of the French Ligue 1 after the 2019/20 season was frozen.

“We would like to dedicate this 2019-2020 Ligue 1 title to healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration,” said PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi as quoted by club’s official website.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the country’s national assembly, while addressing plans to ease the lockdown in France that had been put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, that “the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume” before September.

Following this, the French Professional Football League (LFP) ended the 2019-2020 season.

“We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French Government to end the championship. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority,” said Al-Khelaifi.

“I would like to thank the players, the coach, the technical and medical staff as well as all the club’s employees for their tremendous work. This trophy is a reward for their hard work every day,” he added.

This is PSG’s seventh title in the last eight years and their ninth title overall, thus making them the joint-second most successful club in the French league along with Olympique Marseille. Saint-Etienne are the most successful with 10 titles, the last of which they won in 1981.