Paris Olympics: World No.1 Jannik Sinner withdraws due to tonsillitis

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics tennis tournament due to tonsilitis. The reigning Australian Open champion said he began feeling unwell in recent days and was ‘strongly advised’ against playing at the tournament which would have been his debut at the Olympics.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games. After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing,” read the statement by Sinner on X, formerly Twitter.

Sinner’s withdrawal would mean that World No.2 and 2008 bronze medal winner Novak Djokovic will be given the top billing for the tournament. The official draws will be made on Thursday at Stade-Roland Garros, home of the French Open.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Forza Italia,” he further said in the statement.

Sinner was also set to be partnered alongside Lorenzo Musetti and placed as the top-seeded doubles team.