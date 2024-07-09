Paris Games: Adani Group launches #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics, a morale-boosting campaign for Indian athletes

With the Indian contingent in the last leg of its preparations for the 2024 Olympics, its principal sponsor, the Adani Group, has pledged its whole-hearted support to the champions of the nation through a campaign with the theme #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics. The campaign centres around the athletes, who have spent hours and years in training to win and hear the national anthem after the victory.

The social media campaign has been launched even as the Indian sportspersons continue to put in the hard yards before flying out to Paris for the Olympic Games set to be held from July 26 to August 11.

The campaign, anchored by an inspiring film, encapsulates the relentless dedication of Indian athletes and reignites the feeling of patriotism amongst the audiences as India’s best athletes take centrestage once again.

Advertisement

The film showcases India’s top sporting talent sweating it out as they prepare to head to Paris, aiming to surpass the Tokyo Olympics ‘medal haul and earn the honour of hearing the national anthem at one of the most anticipated global sporting events. In the last Olympics, India finished with a record tally of 7 medals, Adani Sportsline informed in a release on Monday.

The Adani Group is committed to elevating and developing the sporting ecosystem in India in a way that inculcates and drives a sporting culture across the nation. Through its contribution, the Group aims to develop India’s next generation of sporting champions and support them in their journey towards representing India on national and international platforms like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

Since 2016, the Adani Group has supported more than 28 athletes in sports like boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, archery, and more.

Among those who benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal. Dahiya and Punia also secured silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the 2023 Asian Games. The Group also sponsored the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The Group was associated with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, and Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 contingents as official partners as well.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, said, “At Adani Sportsline, we extend our best wishes to our champion athletes, and hope that we have more success than ever before. With the help of our programmes, we are fully committed to supporting our athletes all the way in their quest for excellence at the highest level in sport. And while they are fighting it out for the top prize, we must support them, cheer them on, and motivate them.”