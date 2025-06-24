Pant reprimanded for dissent as England openers set stage for record chase

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Headingley Test. In addition, one demerit point has been added to Pant’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found that Pant had breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident had occurred in the 61st over of England’s first innings when Pant was having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball, while Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were at the crease.

“When the umpires refused to change the ball after checking it with the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires,” the ICC release said.

The India vice-captain admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Richie Richardson, after the charges were brought in by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel.

According to the rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Openers keep England in hunt for 371-run chase

The opening Test in Leeds is tilted in favour of the home side after the openers — Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on a solid century opening stand while chasing 371. The opening pair guided England past 150 runs, moments after returning from the lunch break on Day 5.

Despite blustery, overcast conditions that initially seemed to favour the bowlers, India toiled hard without success, failing to claim a wicket in the morning session as England added 96 runs to their overnight total of 21/0, reducing the target to 254 with all 10 wickets in hand.

The morning began with England uncharacteristically cautious, scoring just 42 runs in the first hour, a clear departure from their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach.

However, after seeing off the crucial phase, England upped the tempo. Duckett capitalised on Prasidh Krishna’s occasional short deliveries to collect boundaries and soon reached his half-century. Crawley, too, grew more confident, especially against Shardul Thakur, who struggled with his control in a brief four-over spell. Crawley’s timing and placement stood out as he pierced the field with a classy cover drive and later punched one through point to bring up a 100-run stand — the first fourth-innings opening partnership of that magnitude at Headingley since 1984.

India, desperate for a breakthrough, sought to change the ball twice as it softened, but the umpires denied the requests until after 27 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah managed to tighten the screws just before the interval. Bumrah even had a half-chance to dismiss Crawley with a tough return catch, but it didn’t stick, and the wicket remained elusive.

Towards the end of the session, Crawley’s tactic to consume time after pulling away at the last moment as Siraj ran in, seemingly to avoid another over from Bumrah, added to India’s visible irritation.