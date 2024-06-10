Pakistan team needs a major surgery: PCB chairman after loss to India

In the subcontinent, more than losing a tournament, a loss in the epic showdown between India and Pakistan matters more, atleast on paper. The morale of the losing side is beaten to such a level that it requires double the effort to revive, forget winning the tournament.

The tremors of the loss also hit the governing body of the sport in the country, and after Sunday’s six-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on Babar Azam & Co, while suggesting that the side requires “major surgery.”

“I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery,” Naqvi said after Pakistan’s batting made heavy weather of a chase of a below-par 120, consuming 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York.

Following the humiliation, PCB chairman Naqvi suggested that the side should start trying their bench strength instead of the regulars for a favourable outcome.

“It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now,” he said.

“Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously, we will sit down and take a look at everything,” added Naqvi, who took over as PCB chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government.

This was the second straight loss for the Babar Azam-led side after suffering the Super Over defeat at the hands of tournament co-hosts USA in their campaign opener. The two losses have left the 2022 T20 World Cup finalists on the brink of elimination.

As a result, Pakistan’s Super Eight chances now rests on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping that USA lose to India and Ireland. Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run-rate.

After Sunday’s win, India made it atop the table with four points, replacing USA (also with four points) but are way ahead with a superior net run rate of +1.455. The USA are second with two wins from their two outings and boasts of a NRR of +0.626. Canada are third on the list with a win and a loss, and have a NRR of -0.274. Pakistan (-0.150) and Ireland (-1.712) are yet to open their account after playing a couple of games each.