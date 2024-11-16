Paine concerned about Gambhir’s inability to stay calm under pressure

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine hit out at Gautam Gambhir for his coaching style ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and went on to state that he could not be a great fit into the Indian team as head coach.

Reacting to the tussle between Gambhir and Ricky Ponting over the latter questioned Virat Kohli’s place in the team following a prolonged batting slump, Paine said the India head coach overreacted to the comments made by the two-time Australian World Cup winner, and even went on to say that Gambhir’s inability to stay calm under pressure should be a worry.

Ponting had highlighted Kohli’s struggles in Test cricket, noting that the star batter had managed only two centuries in the last five years. Gambhir, in a press conference before departing for Australia, responded bluntly to Ponting’s analysis, asking the media “what does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket – he should be talking about Australia”.

Paine defended Ponting, arguing that the Australian legend was simply doing his job as a commentator, and felt that the matter does not auger well for India’s prospects in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.

“I don’t love it,” Paine told SEN Tassie. “It’s not a good sign I think, because all he was asked was a very simple question.

“I think he’s maybe looking at Ricky still as someone he’s playing against, but Ricky is a commentator now – he’s paid to give an opinion, and his opinion was spot on. Virat has been sliding, it is a concern, absolutely. But for me now, the biggest concern for India right now isn’t Rohit Sharma’s batting, isn’t Virat Kohli’s batting, it’s their coach and his ability to stay calm under pressure,” he added.

Paine also recollected how former India coach Ravi Shastri offered the side great energy through his passion and energy, further saying that Gambhir is not a ‘great fit’ for Team India.

India’s last two series wins in Australia have come under the direction of Ravi Shastri.

“Their last two series wins out here they had Ravi Shastri who was fantastic,” Paine said.

“He created a great environment, the players were energised, they played with passion, he sold them the dream and motivated them in a really light-hearted enjoyable way. They have gone to a new coach now who is really prickly, really competitive – and that is not to say that’s not a good thing and a good way to coach – but my concern is that it’s not a great fit for the Indian cricket team,” Paine said.