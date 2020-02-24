Post New Zealand’s 10-wicket win over India on Monday in the first Test of the two-match series, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was extremely happy by the effort of his teammates.

After opting to field, the New Zealand bowlers bowled on impeccable line and length to bundle out India for a paltry total of 165 runs. After this, riding on the immense resistance of their lower order, the Kiwis secured a massive 183-run lead which turned out to be too much for the Indian batsmen as they could only manage 191 in their second innings, setting up a nine-run target on the fourth day which the Black Caps achieved without breaking a sweat.

“It was an outstanding effort over the space of four days. We know how strong India are all around the world,” said Williamson after the match as quoted by IANS.

“The effort in the first innings and then a competitive total with the bat was great. The lower-order runs are important to get a bit of a lead,” he added.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Trent Boult were on the money from the word go and shared five and nine wickets between them in the first and second innings, respectively.

Southee became the Player of the Match as he returned figures of 9 for 110 while Boult picked up five wickets in the game giving away 96 runs.