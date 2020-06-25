Follow Us:
OTD in 1983: West Indies captain Clive Lloyd ready to step down

Clive Llyod was first given the West Indian captaincy on the 1974-75 tour to India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan and has since captained them in a record 54 tests.

Statesman News Service | London | June 25, 2020 5:00 am

Clive Lloyd. (Photo: ICC)

Clive Lloyd is ready to step down from the West Indian captaincy, after nine years in the job, Lloyd feels it is time to make way for a younger man, reports AFP.

Lloyd, 37, said: “I have kept our cricket going for ten years and bringing on young players has kept my enthusiasm going. “But you can get quite stale in the job. I have still got my enthusiasm but someone like Viv Richards would be just about right to carry on now. He has been my vide captain for a couple of years and he has the experience.”

He said he was unlikely to be leading the side when they undertake a full tour of England next summer, but would be quite happy to continue as a specialist batsman.

(This story first appeared in the print edition of The Statesman on June 26, 1983)

