OTD in 1983: West Indies captain Clive Lloyd ready to step down

Clive Lloyd is ready to step down from the West Indian captaincy, after nine years in the job, Lloyd feels it is time to make way for a younger man, reports AFP.

Lloyd, 37, said: “I have kept our cricket going for ten years and bringing on young players has kept my enthusiasm going. “But you can get quite stale in the job. I have still got my enthusiasm but someone like Viv Richards would be just about right to carry on now. He has been my vide captain for a couple of years and he has the experience.”

He said he was unlikely to be leading the side when they undertake a full tour of England next summer, but would be quite happy to continue as a specialist batsman.

Llyod was first given the West Indian captaincy on the 1974-75 tour to India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan and has since captained them in a record 54 tests.