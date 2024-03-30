Oscar salvages point for Cangzhou against Shenzhen in CSL

Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Shenzhen Peng City had to settle for one point apiece as they battled out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Heber Araujo dos Santos converted a penalty kick to help Cangzhou break the deadlock in the 12th minute, reports Xinhua.

Thirteen minutes later, Cangzhou defender Stoppila Sunzu’s clearance hit the crossbar, giving Edu Garcia the chance to find the net in the chaos.

Advertisement

Before halftime, Zhang Wei helped the newly-promoted Shenzhen overtake the lead 2-1 through a close range shot after collecting Zhang Yudong’s lob pass.

Nan Song could have secured Shenzhen’s victory in the 69th minute but missed the ball from six yards out.

In the stoppage time, Wang Peng of Cangzhou saw a directly red with a bad tackle.

Oscar Maritu’s last-gasp shot stopped his rival from pocketing the first win in the Chinese top division football league.

“It is a pity that we could have pocketed three points,” said Zhang Wei.

“We have to reflect deeply on the match, in order to have better performances in the future,” Zhang added.