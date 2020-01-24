Post their disappointing 2-1 loss to Cultural Leonesa in the Round of 32 of Copa del Rey, manager Diego Simeone said the opponents deserved the win because they were clinical.

“We had chances to score, but their goalkeeper had a fantastic night. Our opponents played well and scored to take the game to extra-time. They deserved the win because they were clinical. We congratulate them,” said the manager as quoted by the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, the Argentine also admitted that The Mattress Makers need to work hard.

“We have to be humble enough to be self-critical and work hard. I believe in my players,” the manager said.

Atletico, who are third in La Liga and are looking forward to a Champions League clash next month against Liverpool, were one of four top-flight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday at the last 32 stage.

Argentine striker Angel Correa put them in front in the 62nd minute before Leonesa levelled seven minutes from the end through Julen Castaeda. Sergio Benito then delivered the winner for the hosts in the second period of extra-time.

Eibar, Real Betis and Celta Vigo were also eliminated from the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)