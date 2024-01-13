‘One World One Family Cup’: A cricket match for the power of unity

A cause which shall lift the spirit of humanity, the ‘One World One Family Cup’ will witness the convergence of legends from the cricketing world on January 18 at Sathya Sai Grama, here.

Organised by the Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, which is based on the philosophy of ‘one world one family’ that works tirelessly for the cause of nutrition, education, and healthcare for the needy across 30+ countries, this friendly cricket match is all set to exude the power of unity, the strength of a shared humanity, and the feeling of a collective social responsibility.

The day presided over by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines, will also mark the inauguration of the cricket stadium at Sathya Sai Grama – Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium.

Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar and Padma Shri awardee Yuvraj Singh will be captains of the two teams.

From Harbhajan Singh to Muthaiah Muralitharan, from Irfan Pathan to Chaminda Vaas, from pace bowlers like RP Singh to left-arm spin bowlers like Monty Panesar, from Danny Morrison to Venkatesh Prasad, and many more from seven nations, their participation at the ‘One World One Family Cup’ will serve as a testimony and commitment to being an advocate for meaningful change. Each of them known for their remarkable achievements and success stories, have brought rich laurels to their countries.

The stadium which is a five-petaled sports arena consisting of 3,500 seats across four galleries, and a centre stage, will welcome its first set of players ever who will unite through the spirit of cricket and be part of a global family to spread awareness about embracing all as one world family – vasudhaiva kutumbakam.

One of the most exciting facets is also that few players from the unforgettable 1983 Cricket World Cup team will be present to witness the friendship match and show their solidarity towards the cause of ‘One World One Family.’

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who batted 34 centuries for India, continues to bat even today; but this time for the cause of needy individuals who are being served by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, and this innings he calls it “the best innings in his life”.

“Cricket is more than just a sport; it is a powerful platform that unites people from all walks of life. Over the years, I have witnessed the immense power of sports to bring people together and make a positive impact on society. This unique friendship match aims to leverage the popularity of cricket to draw attention to the pressing issues faced by the underprivileged of our society, and the great work being done by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai in the spirit of One World One Family – vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam,” said Gavaskar.