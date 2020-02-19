After his men inched past Liverpool 1-0 at Wanda Metropolitano on late Tuesday, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said that it was one of those nights that one never forgets that is ” beating the best team in the world”.

Atleti on Tuesday night stunned defending champions Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of Champions League. The Mattress Makers defied all the predictions made before the match by taking an early lead, 4th minute to be precise, and then restricting the Premier League table-toppers from scoring in the following time span.

“We did a great job as a team. Liverpool are a very powerful side. The fans and the team were one. We started very well and found a goal, and then we understood that we could defend well regardless of where the match took us,” said the coach.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s men held 73% possession of the ball, Atleti continued to threaten them and maintained the one-goal gap till the final whistle.

However, the dream is still midway for Simeone’s men as the real test is yet to come on March 11 when they will be facing the same opponent in the second leg in their own backyard – Anfield.