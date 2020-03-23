M.S. Dhoni, on this day four years back, pulled off a run out from the top drawer as he helped India beat Bangladesh during a T20 World Cup Super 10 tie in Bengaluru.

India, led by Dhoni, scripted a one-run victory in the most thrilling fashion. In the last ball of the final over, Bangladesh needed two runs to win. All-rounder Hardik Pandya had the ball in his hand in the final over and he bowled a dot ball.

Bangladesh batsmen tried to steal a single which would have leveled the score and resulted in a Super Over but Dhoni motored towards the stumps to run Mustafizur Rahman out and spark wild celebrations.

India were asked to bat first and could only manage 146/7 in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers did a good job and while chasing looked on course all the way before they made it difficult for themselves and the game went till the final over.