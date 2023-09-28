Oman to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday announced that Oman will host one of the Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. This follows the world body’s decision to withdraw the hosting of Olympic Qualifiers from Pakistan due to the recent developments in the governance situation of the National Hockey Federation,

According to the FIH, Oman had already expressed an interest to bid at an early stage, during the bidding phase.

The tournament will be held in Muscat from 15 to 21 January 2024. The other three FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be played in China (Women’s – 15-21 January 2024) and Spain (Women’s and Men’s – 13-21 January).

Six Women’s and 6 Men’s teams will qualify for Paris 2024 through these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, for which the participating teams from Oceania and Europe are already known.

Australia and the Netherlands (Women’s and Men’s) have already secured their spot at the Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments by winning the 2023 Oceania Cup and EuroHockey Championships respectively, therefore joining hosts France.

The Asian Games – being played currently in Hangzhou, China – as well as the upcoming Pan American Games and African Hockey Road to Paris tournament will determine the remaining teams qualifying directly for next year’s Olympics (3 Women’s and 3 Men’s teams) as well as the teams playing the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

The Paris hockey Olympic tournaments will take place from 27 July to 9 August next year.