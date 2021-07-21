Behold the mega coverage of Olympics 2020, brought to you by Prasar Bharati, through its twin network of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and dedicated sports channel DD Sports.

The coverage spans from pre to post-Olympics and will be available on TV, Radio and Digital platforms across the country.

Different sporting events at the Olympics will be broadcast Live daily on DD Sports from 5 AM to 7 PM. Details of the same will be made available every day on DD Sports and AIR Sports Twitter Handles (@ddsportschannel & @akashvanisports).

DD News

Special programme – Monday to Friday – 7 PM, Saturday – 5 PM

Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night

DD India

Special programme every day at 8.30 PM

Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night