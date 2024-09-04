Olympic Council of Asia to elect new leadership in 44th General Assembly on September 8

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is set to elect their new leadership at the upcoming 44th OCA General Assembly set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre, in New Delhi on September 8.

Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Raja Randhir Singh, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia will be present on the occasion.

The key event will officially announce the former international shooter and veteran sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh as the first Indian president of the OCA, after he emerged as the sole candidate for the top post earlier this year.

The agenda for the event also includes the election for the President and Vice-Presidents for East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia. The elections will be conducted by a secret ballot.

Speaking ahead of the elections, Raja Randhir Singh said, “It is a matter of great honour for the Indian sports fraternity to host the all-important OCA General Assembly in the nation’s capital.”

“It is a privilege for our nation to be able to welcome special dignitaries from all around the world, including members of the OCA, and other major global sports organisations and bodies. We are confident the upcoming assembly will spearhead a new path for Olympics sports across Asian countries under the new leadership,” Singh added.