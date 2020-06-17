Former striker Dimitar Berbatov feels Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should not be treated as a stop-gap arrangement anymore and a top-four Premier League finish would ensure he remains in the hot seat at the club.

“I think the board have faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that’s the most important thing. I’m sure they speak constantly, they give him confidence to build and use young players,” Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, said in an interview with Betfair.

“He shouldn’t be seen as a transitional figure anymore, it’s disrespectful. I want them to take that spot for Ole. Paul Pogba is back, and if they all stay fit for nine games, that will help.”

Manchester United were placed in fifth spot when the Premier League stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but were on a five-game unbeaten run and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They take on Berbatov’s former club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

“It’s so important for Manchester United to finish in the top four. It won’t be easy, but they need to do it. The first game against Tottenham is so important, they need to take their chance.

“If they qualify for the Champions League then next season will be huge. It will give confidence to the manager and cement him in the job. A Champions League spot will entice players to play for him, so I hope they qualify,” he said.

On Spurs, he added: “I hope Spurs finish as high up as possible, they’re far off fourth but they could surprise people. If next season is a normal one, as we hope, then they can prove themselves properly.”