Amid the speculations of Mauricio Pochettino replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, the Manchester United manager dismissed any fears of losing his job to the Argentine manager.

Notably, Tottenham sacked Pochettino as Spurs manager on late hours of Tuesday night and since then rumours of Pochettino replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford have been rife.

However, the talks going around doesn’t bother the Norwegian coach.

“No, it (speculation) doesn’t bother me at all, I’ve got the best job in the world and if you’re in or out of a job you want this job, so it doesn’t really matter whatever happens around it,” Solskjaer said in a press conference on Friday as quoted by Goal.

“I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United, do it as well as we can, speak with Ed (Woodward, Chief Executive of Manchester United) and the owners all the time about how we move forward and that doesn’t change if others change managers.”

Glad on Mourinho’s return in the Premier League, Solakjaer expressed sympathy towards Pochettino.

“It’s good to have Jose back definitely – especially for you guys, maybe for me because you can talk and write about everything else,” Solskjaer said, adding, “For Mauricio, it’s always sad when one of your colleagues, a good man, you lose your job before Christmas.”

Manchester United had defeated Brighton 3-1 in their Premier League clash at home on November 10. The Red Devils will resume their campaign on Sunday, with a trip to Sheffield United.

With 16 points from 12 games, Solskajaer’s men are at the seventh spot in the points table.