Ruben Amorim acknowledges Man Utd interest, still undecided on move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly all set to pay 10 million euros release clause, tying Ruben Amorim to Sporting CP. After the Portuguese side’s 3-1 win over C.D. Nacional, the head coach was bombarded with questions surrounding the potential move.

The 39-year old, linked with a number of clubs in recent times including Liverpool before they signed Arne Slot, confirmed United’s interest and claimed he was still undecided on the move.

“There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position, because it will be my choice. While I don’t have everything decided, for one side or the other, I can’t tell much more,” said Amorim in the press conference.

Amorim’s expected appointment follows after Manchester United’s worst ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games, Erik Ten Hag was sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy who will be assuming the position of interim head coach is expected to be only at the helm till the appointment of a permanent manager which could be as soon as the Premier League game against Chelsea.

Ahead of Manchester City’s game against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola was questioned about his thoughts on Ruben.

“All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben’s Sporting Lisbon team, one or two seasons ago, and the pressure was really, really good,” the Spaniard told a news conference.

“And look this season, he is unbeaten and winning all the games in the Portuguese League and the Champions League, [they have] the same points as us. So a high manager,” said Pep at a press conference.