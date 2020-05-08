Manchester United defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic believes that club’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved a lot since he came to Old Trafford in 2018.

Notably, the Red Devils had appointed Solskjaer as the interim manager of their first team until the end of the 2018-19 season. He had replaced Jose Mourinho, who currently manages Tottenham Hotspur. However, in 2019, Solskjaer was appointed for another three years on a permanent basis.

“Ole is a great manager. I think he has improved a lot since he came to United, and he is different now,” Matic said via an Instagram Q&A session with Football Beyond Borders as quoted by Goal.

“I’m sure he has a great future here, and he will win us trophies,” he added.

Solskjaer first joined Man United back in 1996 until 2007, netting 126 goals in 366 appearances.

The former Norway international retired as a player in 2008 to start his managerial career as United’s reserve team manager, before joining FC Molde in Norway.

Talking about Matic, the 31-year-old had joined Old Trafford in 2017.

“There is not one guy who is not a good person in our changing room,” he said.

“I’m 31 now, and some of the players are 10 years younger than me. I speak more to players my own age, like Paul (Pogba), David (de Gea) and Juan (Mata), but I sit next to Mason Greenwood in the dressing room, so we’ve got to know each other too,” he added.