In a recent development, Everton have confirmed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. It is being reported that the Italian strategist has signed a four and a half year contract at Goodison Park.

It is worth highlighting that the club had been without a permanent boss after they sacked Marco Silva on 5 December. The Toffees lost the Merseyside derby 5-2 to Liverpool and Silva was sacked soon after that.

Duncan Ferguson has been their caretaker boss since then and has even led an injury-affected team to a win over Chelsea and a draw with Premier League giants Manchester United. However, they were knocked out of the League Cup after a penalty shootout (4-2) loss to Leicester City.

Despite, Ferguson’s reasonably good show, Ancelotti who was reportedly sacked by Napoli even though he steered the Serie A side to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League, has been confirmed as the new Napoli boss.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base,” said Ancelotti. He also confirmed that Ferguson will be part of his managerial team.

“There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.

Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC. I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club. Thank you for your trust in me. #WelcomeMrAncelotti #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/13yhM5iHnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 21, 2019

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him.

Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward,” he concluded.

The 60-year-old strategist has a rich coaching and managerial experience, having led teams like Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the past. He has put his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy on three different occasions.