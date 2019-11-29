In a recent development, Arsenal have removed Unai Emery as their manager after 18 months at the helm, following a poor run of play in the ongoing season. Freddie Ljungberg, their first-team assistant coach, has taken over as the interim boss. Emery was being heavily criticised for his performance as the manager since Arsenal were winless in as many as seven matches across all competitions. Consequently, Arsenal club management has decided to relieve the Spaniard from his duties as Arsenal.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the official statement released by Arsenal read.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete,” the statement added.

Earlier, a report carried by David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed that the gunners are set to show the door to their manager Unai Emery on 29 November and as it turns out, the reports have come to be true.

Notably, Emery had taken the managerial assignment with Arsenal prior to the start of the 2018-19 season replacing the legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who decided to step down after serving the manager of the club for twenty-two years. In his first season in charge, Emergy led the Gunners to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea.

A forgettable start to the 2019-20 season has seen them decline to the eighth position in the league. They even experienced a 1-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in their most recent Europa League encounter on Thursday.