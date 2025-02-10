Odisha Govt issues notice to State’s cricket governing body over Barabati floodlight glitch

With a floodlight glitch interrupting the India- England in the second ODI on Sunday in Barabati stadium in Cuttack city for around 35 minutes, sparking outrage in the cricketing fraternity, the Odisha government today served a show cause notice to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the governing body for State’s cricket activities, to comply a report on circumstances leading to floodlight failure within ten days.

“Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of the disruption and identify the persons/ agencies which were responsible for such lapses and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The findings must be submitted within 10 days upon receipt of this letter”, a letter issued to OCA on Monday stated.

Advertisement

The floodlight failure has exposed the gaping holes in the preparedness to host international matches at the 69-year-old Barabati Stadium much to the embarrassment of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

The power outage in Barabati comes close on the heels of New Zealand’s tri-series ODI match against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday when visiting team’s Rachin Ravindra sustained serious injury while taking a catch as the ball struck his forehead. An inadequate floodlight facility at the refurbished stadium at Lahore had come under the spotlight.