India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series by winning the first three-match of the series itself. Although Virat and his men have already won the series, their first-ever series win in New Zealand, they would now be looking to make a 5-0 whitewash.

The Wellington T20I could thus be crucial since the Sky Stadium at Wellington hasn’t been a lucky one at this stadium. India have lost both their matches at this venue, in 2009 as well as in 2019. The Men in Blue is on a record-breaking spree in this tour and fans would hope that the Indian team wins the Wellington T20I and keep the 5-0 dream alive.

A total of 11 matches have been played here

One of the most beautiful stadiums in the Wellington city of New Zealand hosted the first T20I at this venue in 2006. In the last 14 years, the venue has hosted 11 T20Is in which teams batting second have won 6 matches while teams batting first have won 5 matches. Although the overall numbers suggest that the teams chasing have a better record at this venue, this has changed in recent years.

From 2016 teams that bat second have ended up on the losing side

In the last 5 T20Is (since 2016) at this venue, 4 have been won by teams that have batted first. Only once in 2018 when Pakistan batted first at this wicket that they lost. However, in that match, Pakistan had only managed to score 105 runs and then failed to defend it.

Only one 200 plus total

Only once has the 200 run mark been breached at this venue. This was done by the home team- New Zealand. Last year when India had played at this venue, the Kiwis had scored 219 runs, the highest score at this venue by any team.

On the contrary, India’s highest score at this venue is 149. However, they would definitely look to surpass that total given that they have been invited to have a bat first in the ongoing fourth T20I.