In the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium, some fans have put on a banner to express their love and affection for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The banner read, “We miss you Dhoni”.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, BCCI shared the picture writing, “Just fan things.”

(tweet)



Earlier on the day, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who is holding the post in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the ongoing T20I of the five-match series.

Kane Williamson is out due to shoulder injury and is replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the team. Tom Bruce comes in for Colin de Grandhomme.

Meanwhile, for India, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. Sanju Samson opened the innings for the Men in Blue. Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini are the others who have been roped into the playing XI.

“We are gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Hopefully, it sort of skids on later on. Kane’s got a niggle in his shoulder. He dived and fell awkwardly in Seddon Park. I don’t think it’s major. He should be alright in a couple of days. We showed a lot of improvement from the two games at Eden Park. We need to keep improving, keep doing the small things right. It’s just small improvements. Tom Bruce comes in for CdG and Daryl Mitchell comes in for Kane,” said Southee after winning the toss.

India skipper Virat Kohli said: “We would have bowled first as well. We haven’t had a game like that in a while. For us as a side, it was a massive confidence booster. We have rested Rohit, Shami and Jadeja. Samson to open, Washington Sundar and Saini are in. Three exciting additions to the side.”