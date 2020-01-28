Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another massive record. Although Virat hasn’t been at his destructive best by his own standards in the series so far, he will have a chance to reach yet another milestone in the third T20I between New Zealand and India on Wednesday at Hamilton.

If Virat manages to score 25 runs he will surpass MS Dhoni on the list of most runs as T20I skipper. Dhoni is currently third on the list of most runs as T20I skipper with as many as 1,112 runs. Ahead of him are New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 1,148 runs and Faf du Plessis with 1,273 runs.

Can break this record of half-centuries

Not only can Virat Kohli break MS Dhoni’s record on Wednesday but he can also become the batsman with most 50 plus scores as captain in T20I cricket. Currently, he is the joint first in this list with as many as 8 half-centuries. Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis have also scored 8 fifties each as skipper of their side.

Half-century of sixes

Apart from scoring more runs as T20I skipper, Virat Kohli can even reach a half-century of sixes as T20I skipper. He currently has 43 T20I sixes as skipper.