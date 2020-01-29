Elegant Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday achieved yet another milestone on Wednesday as he reached 10,000 runs in international cricket across the three formats of the game.

His knock helps him join an elite list of batsmen who have achieved the feat. He achieved the feat during the third of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Interestingly, the Mumbaikar is the only batsman on the list to average above 50. In as many as 219 innings, Rohit has accumulated 10,117 runs at a healthy average of 50.33.

Other batsmen on this list are all legendary players in their own right- Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

In the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and India, Rohit had failed to impress with his batting performances as he had scores of 7 and 8 against his name but made a superb comeback scoring a 40 ball 65, reaching his half-century in 23 balls.

He then smashed two sixes of the last two deliveries of the super over to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5 match series.