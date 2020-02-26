New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who returns to the New Zealand Test squad after his paternity leave, said that he would try and target India’s “best player” Virat Kohli in the second Test between the sides starting February 29 in Christchurch.

“Every team I play against, I always try and target and go for their best players because you know what a big stride it makes within a team when you get their best players out,” said Wagner as quoted by IANS via stuff.co.nz.

“Drying him (Virat Kohli) up, making sure they don’t score and putting a lot of pressure on him from both ends (is imperative),” he added.

New Zealand pacers in Wellington had outplayed the Indian batsmen and as a result, the Kiwis won the match by 10 wickets. Wagner, who didn’t play the match, hopes of continuing the tight attack for New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

“Hopefully, we can keep the squeeze on and bowl the way the boys bowled in Wellington and if we can keep piling the pressure on, we will make the job a lot easier for ourselves,” Wagner said.

The southpaw feels that the bounce and pace of the wicket at Hagley Oval would trouble the Indian batsmen who are yet to adapt the conditions of New Zealand.

“It’s obviously tough for them to come here and play where there is obviously a bit more bounce and pace,” Wagner said, adding, “Obviously, playing in India where there is not that much bounce and pace around and so it is something new for them to adapt to.”