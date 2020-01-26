India and New Zealand are fighting it out at Eden Park, Auckland in the second of the five-match T20I series. Although the match is being played in New Zealand, it is a very special day for the Indian fans since matchday- 26 January coincides with the Republic Day celebrations of the country. Indian fans are immersed in the patriotic spirit. Indian fans would hope that Virat Kohli and his boys help India win this contest and take 2-0 lead in the series.

However, India do not have an impressive winning rate on Republic Day as they have only won 28.57% of matches played on Republic Day.

Number of matches played on Republic Day

India have made as many as 7 International matches on Republic Day. Out of these, India have lost four matches while one match ended without a result. India played their first match on Republic Day way back in 1968. India could not win the match. In fact, it was only 2016 that India won their first match on Republic Day.

Men in Blue had taken the field to script history

In 2016, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team had gone on a tour to Australia. Both the teams were contesting in a three-match T20I series. The first match was scheduled at the Adelaide Stadium on 26 January. While entire India was celebrating Republic Day, Indian team had taken the field with an intention to script history.

The Aussies won the toss and elected to bowl first. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together a solid partnership to help India get to a big score. Kohli finished with an unbeaten 90 as India posted 188 in 20 overs.

In response, Australia were bundled out for 151 as India won the match by 37 runs.

The second win came in 2019

Last year in 2019 India were in New Zealand and were participating in an ODI contest on Republic Day. India batted first and scored 324 runs. In response, New Zealand were bowled out for 234 and India won their second match on Republic Day.

History

4 defeats– India vs England- 26 January 2017

Australia vs India- 26 January 1968,

26 January 1986

26 January 2000

No result- 1 against Australia on 26 January 2015