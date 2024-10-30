NZ spinner Ajaz elated to return to ‘home ground’ for final Test

Having started his cricketing career in the Maidans of Mumbai, before his parents migrated to New Zealand in the late 1990’s, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel has a special relation with the Wankhede Stadium — the venue for the final Test between India and New Zealand, starting November 1.

For Patel, the Wankhede Stadium holds special significance as it was here in December 2021 that he achieved a historic 10-wicket haul in an innings against India, becoming only the third player in Test history to do so. This personal milestone, coupled with his deep roots in Mumbai, makes the city feel like home.

“Mumbai is a special place for me, not just because I was born here and have family ties, but because Wankhede was the scene of my greatest achievement in cricket,” the 36-year-old reflected emotionally in a press conference on Wednesday.

“After taking that 10-fer, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever have the chance to play here again. I’m grateful to the BCCI for scheduling this game and allowing me to return to what feels like home,” he added.

Beyond the personal connection, Patel, who moved to New Zealand at the age of eight, with his extended family still in the city, the trip back to Mumbai for the final Test carries special importance for the Kiwis, who already have secured a historic series win in India and have a chance at completing a clean sweep.

Since his remarkable feat in 2021, Patel’s career has been steady yet measured. His standout figures of 10/119 in that Test added to his overall haul of 14 wickets across two innings, a personal best that hasn’t been easy to replicate.

Since then, Patel has taken 27 more wickets across nine Tests, with standout performances in Bangladesh and, more recently, against Sri Lanka in Galle. Though his career numbers have been modest, his focus remains on making the most of every opportunity.

“After the 10-fer, I haven’t had as many opportunities to play, but every chance I get to represent New Zealand is special. Whether it’s here or back home, I don’t take it for granted. The expectations are high, but all I’m focused on is giving my best in the next Test,” he said.

In the last game against Pune, he bagged a couple in the second essay, even as Mitchell Santner registered a match tally of 13 wickets.

“It’s looking at what roles you’re playing for the team when it comes to a bowling perspective. Mitch (Santner) was bowling exceptionally well from the other end, so for me, it was really important that from my end, while I’m still trying to take wickets, I’m also performing the holding role and trying to restrict as many runs as possible,” Patel said.

Patel’s reserved recognition in New Zealand contrasts with the intense cricket fervour of India. “In New Zealand, we love our sports, but cricket’s following isn’t as intense as in India. Yet, the support from home is always strong, regardless of the sport,” he said with a smile.

As Patel now gears up for his ‘homecoming’, expecting family and friends at the Wankhede, the left-arm tweaker is hoping to put in a special performance for his side.