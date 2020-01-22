In-form Prithvi Shaw was on the song again to help Inda A win convincingly against New Zealand A in the first unofficial ODI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Wednesday. After being recalled for the senior team as a replacement, Sanju Samson also flourished with the willow.

Shaw, who had smashed a 100-ball 150 in the second practice game, gave India a brisk start as he scored 48 off 35 balls. Samson with his 21-ball 39 made sure India A chased the winning total of 231 to win the game by five wickets.

Other than Shaw and Samson, all the other Indian batsmen contributed with the 20s and 30s. Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, excelled for his blitzkrieg 35 off 19 balls.

Courtesy of Shaw and Mayank Agarwal (29 off 29) India A got off to a brilliant start but two quick wickets in a span of 10 runs reduced them to 89/2. But a steady partnership of 66 runs between skipper Shubman Gill (30 off 35) and Samson helped India A gain the upper hand again.

Lower order batsmen Krunal Pandya (15 off 13) and Vijay Shankar (20 off 25 balls) did the rest as India A won the first unofficial ODI of the three-match series.

For the hosts, James Neesham was the most successful bowler for his figure of 2/25, while Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle chipped in with a wicket each.

On being asked to bat first, most of the local batsmen got off to a good start but failed to capitalise. Opener Ravindra and captain Tom Bruce were the highest scorers with 49 and 47 respectively. Cole McConchie contributed with 34 down the order, while first-down batsman GD Pillips scored 24.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowler as he returned with the numbers of 3/33 in his 6.3 overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Azar Patel took two wickets apiece, while Krunal Pandya and Vijay Shankar contributed with a wicket each.